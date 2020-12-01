Oregon Man Fatally Shoots Teenager For Playing Music Too Loudly In Parking Lot

A man in Oregon fatally shot a teenager allegedly after getting upset over the 19-year-old for playing music too loudly in the parking lot of an inn where both individuals were staying at during the Thanksgiving week, CNN reported citing the police statement. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara told the media outlet that Robert Paul Keegan, a 47-year-old, shot Aidan Ellison on November 23 at the Stratford Inn in Ashland after indulging in an argument over the teenager playing loud music.

As per reports, Ellison and Keegan had an argument around 4:20 AM (local time) on Monday before the 47-year-old pulled out a gun from his coat and fired a single shot at the teenager in the chest. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The Ashland Police Chief told the media outlet that the Keegan is ‘100 per cent responsible’ for the entire incident as he is the one who took a call on bringing a gun into a verbal argument.

Keegan indicted with four charges

Keegan was reportedly arrested on November 24 and indicted for charges including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter along with unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering another individual. However, the 47-year-old has pleaded not guilty on November 25 on all four charges.

As per reports, he is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail and will be appearing in the court on February 21, 2021. He was staying at the inn where Allison was shot because he was among those displaced by the Almeda Drive wildfire that killed two people and destroyed several homes. Keegan’s three-year-old son was staying in the room at the time the shooting incident took place in the parking lot. The child has been handed over to Keegan’s parents after his arrest.

The fatal shooting of the black teenager resulted in another collective mourning from his entire community along with calls against racism. Allison’s death is the latest in a row of individuals from the black community in the country taking the blow of racial injustice and violence. Reportedly, according to Ashland Police Chief, all calls for racism are ‘valid’.

Image: Representative/ Unsplash