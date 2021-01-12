'Our Ban Is Indefinite': Facebook Has 'no Plans To Lift' Suspension On Trump's Accounts

Facebook has refused to lift the ban on the US President Donald Trump's the account that was placed 'indefinitely' after the US Capitol siege last week. Facebook's chief operating officer told an online forum of news agencies on behalf of the company that the social networking site plans to keep the suspension of Trump's Instagram and Facebook account in place over the risks of inciting mob and law and order concerns. This comes after Twitter’s permanent dismissal of US President Trump over his tweets, which it described as 'incited violence'.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," Twitter wrote in a statement issued following the ban. "One cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement," it added. Trump, after the restoration of his account post a 72-hour temporary ban had tweeted: 'The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, America First, and Make America Great Again, will have a giant voice long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!'

Read: Trump's Homeland Security Chief Resigns Earlier Than Planned

Read: Trump Heads To Texas Border In Final Days To Showcase Wall

Risk of further incitement

Soon after Twitter's ban, Facebook to a similar and suspended the US President's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence after an unruly mob stormed the US government Capitol building in a 'failed attempt to coup'. Lawmakers, including several Republicans, blamed Trump for whipping up the MAGA mob via Tweets and his speeches in rallies to halt the certification process. The social media trio Facebook, Twitter and Instagram blocked Trump's social media handles after he launched incessant posts in support of the mob that unlawfully invaded the Capitol, thwarting law and order. Trump called those that rioted in the building are "patriots". "We love you", Trump tweeted at the rioters while they ransacked the House Chamber, which led to guns drawn on both sides and violence that led to the death of five people including a Capitol police officer.

Read: Officials: Manatee In Florida Had 'Trump' Scraped On Back

Read: Facebook To Take Down Pro-Trump Posts Like 'Stop The Steal' Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration