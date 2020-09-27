Padma Lakshmi Slams NYPD For Attacking BLM Protesters, Says 'this Is Unacceptable'

As a video of New York Police Department members surrounding and attacking Black Lives Matters protesters at Washington Square Park surfaced online, ‘Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi slammed the cops and called the incident ‘unacceptable’. While taking to Twitter, Lakshmi shared the clip of the incident and wrote that the NYPD ‘charged and attacked peaceful protesters and pedestrians’ on September 27. She even asked ‘Who is this protecting?’.

The NYPD charged at and attacked peaceful protesters & pedestrians in the West Village tonight on 10th and Hudson.



Who is this protecting???



This is unacceptable. https://t.co/mg5gqQnuIv — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 27, 2020

The video of the arrests showed NYPD officers rushing the protesters standing on the sidewalk area of the road amid pedestrians. According to NBC New York, the cops rushed protesters near Hudson Street and W 10th Street after raiding an art protest in nearby Washington Square Park. While speaking to the media outlet, a police spokesperson confirmed ‘multiple’ arrests, however, a demonstrator at the scene reportedly said that number was likely in the ‘dozens’.

READ: The U.S. Reckoning On Race, Seen Through Other Nations' Eyes

Netizens condemn police brutality

Ever since the video went viral, internet users took to various social media platforms and slammed NYPD cops for using their ‘vicious weapons’ and ‘body armour’ on ‘innocents’. While one internet user called the incident ‘deeply disturbing,’ another added, “NYPD attacked and arrested protesters and even random people in front of diners eating outside in the West Village”. “All PDs have been infiltrated by White supremacists. Not surprised. #DefundThePolice," added third.

I wish there was a witty reply. Something that might make a good point while also making you laugh. But if there is, I certainly can't think of one. This is nothing but state-sanctioned violence, and there aren't really any funny jokes about that. — Collin Woodard (@CBWoodard) September 27, 2020

I think a lot of them were just eating dinner? NYPD displaying the tactics that compel many to abhor them. — swix_spence (@spence_swix) September 27, 2020

READ: California To House Transgender Inmates Based On Gender Preferences

this is what happens when there is literally no check on NYPD power — 💖𝕤𝕝𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕔 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕕𝕖 𝕟𝕒𝕤𝕥💖 (@dumbandawful) September 27, 2020

This is cops wanting to use their vicious weapons and body armor on innocents. It’s simple. America is totally totalitarian completely fu**ed. This is every day. They don’t care that you have film now. — Joe (@kotokatana) September 27, 2020

Tonight the NYPD raided an art protest and confiscated DJ equipment. The group then marched to the 6th precinct to collect it. So the NYPD attacked and arrested protesters and even random people in front of diners eating outside in the West Village. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the United States has been witnessing anti-racism protests for the past couple of months, particularly after the killing of an African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was killed by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin after the latter pinned him down on the ground with his knee and remained in the position for about eight minutes. After the video of the incident went viral, people took to the streets to demand racial equality and reforms in policing.

READ: COVID-19: Homemade Masks Release Fibres Into Air, Important To Wash Them, Say Scientists

READ: First Mother Of School-age Kids Picked For Top Court