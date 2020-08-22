Pence Counterattacks Democrats' Criticism, Says Biden's Presidency Would Crush Economy

The US Vice President Mike Pence on August 21 reportedly launched the Republican counterattack to the criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democratic National Convention. While speaking to an international media outlet, Pence countered that Democrats are offering a vision for the country that would crush the economy and promote the kind of policies that will result in more violence.

Following the four-night event, while Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination and criticised Trump’s leadership, Pence reportedly countered that Democrats painted a grim picture of America. The United States Vice President said that most of the convention was ‘an ad hominem attack’ on the President.

Main thrust of upcoming Republican National Convention

Pence further went on to outline what would be the main thrust of Republican at their own national convention next week. While Biden in his speech had said that ‘character, decency, science and democracy are on the ballot’, Pence reportedly said that ‘economy, law and order, and the American people are on the ballot’. The Vice President added that the Republican will focus on what Trump has done to rebuild the military, revive the economy, appoint conservative justices and standing for law and order.

Moreover, Pence said that at the Republican National Convention, the team will contrast with the Democrats agenda of higher taxes, government-funded healthcare, immigration reform and continued calls to cut, defund, disassemble law enforcement, that’s driving violence in the streets of US’ major cities.

As several high-profile Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Ohio Governor John Kasich, switched support and rooted for Biden over Trump, Pence reportedly said that those Republicans turned on Trump because he came to Washington promising to shake up the establishment. He also added that Biden’s long tenure in politics, as a US senator and two terms as Democratic President Barack Obama’s vice president, will be used against him.

(Image: AP)

