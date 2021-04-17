Pentagon Confirms Leaked Photos And Video Of UFOs Are Legitimate

The US Department of Defense has confirmed that leaked photos and videos of “unidentified aerial phenomenon” captured in 2019 are indeed legitimate. Speaking to CNN, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough stated that pictures of “triangle”, “sphere”, “acorn’ and “metallic blimp” shaped objects moving through clouds were clicked by Navy Personnel. Several pictures of the enigmatic sightings were published last week by Mystery Wire and Extraordinary Beliefs but had been circulating on the internet since last year.

The spokeswoman clarified that "to maintain operations security" and to "avoid disclosing information" that may be useful to potential adversaries, the Department of Defense does not publically discuss the details of the observations of examination reports of the incursions in American airspace or training grounds. She added that the incursions also include those which are initially designated as UAP. Gough further said that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created in August to investigate UFO sightings observed by the military, has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations."

Last April, the Pentagon released three videos of UAPs taken in 2004 and 2015 that included audio of pilots amazed at the speed of the objects they were seeing. “Look at that thing, dude!” one pilot said. “It’s rotating!” A full report into the sightings are to be submitted by the Department of Defense to Congress in June, CNN reported.

Does the Gimbal UFO video become more understandable as a glare if you view it actual size?

The video was recorded with 2x digital zoom. Here's what it might have looked like without the digital cropping.

The glare is tiny, the super hot jet engine behind it smaller still. pic.twitter.com/8BeOQgpt4r — Mick West (@MickWest) August 12, 2020

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

UFO sightings surged

Sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) registered have increased “a lot more” during the coronavirus pandemic compared to the last year with 480 new reports submitted just last month, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) data. These unconfirmed sightings have jumped by 1000 compared to last year when the center dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data registered over 7,200 instances of possible UFOs in the skies. It alleged that in 2020, the instances of UFO sightings registered with the agency spiked 31 percent. In December, last year NUFORC reported at least two alleged sightings of probably authentic UFOs by airline crew members.

Image Credits: USNavy/Unsplash