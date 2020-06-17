Pentagon Official Who Questioned Donald Trump's Ukraine Aid Freeze Resigns

The Pentagon official, who had inquired about the suspended US military aid to Ukraine, that turned out to be one of the key elements that prompted the impeachment of US President Donald Trump by the Congress, has resigned on June 16. Elaine McCusker, Pentagon Comptroller’s resignation was announced by US Defense secretary Mark Esper which will be effective on June 25. Esper even credited McCusker for working tirelessly in a bid to ensure budgeting and audit processes led by the Pentagon are carried out to provide “full value” to the US taxpayers. The US defence Secretary further wished best for her future endeavours.

Mark Esper, “Since joining the Department of Defense Elaine has worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and audit processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation as well as the men and women who serve it.”

“I am grateful for her dedication to public service and the contributions that she has made to the Department and wish her the very best in her future endeavours," he added.

Trump withdrew McCusker’s nomination

According to an international media agency, US President Donald Trump had nominated McCusker for promotion to the undersecretary of defence (comptroller). However, Trump withdrew the nomination in March after White House reportedly fired multiple officials who had testified against the US President in the impeachment inquiry revolving around the frozen aid for Ukraine in exchange of favour.

Trump was impeached by the Democrat-led House of Representatives in December because according to them the US President held back the aid to pressurize Ukraine government to launch an investigation on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s company. Democrats accused Trump of meddling with national security to smear the image of Biden in a bid to win the November elections.

Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat on US Senate Armed Services Committee said in March that witness testimony and leaked emails between McCusker and the Office of Management and Budget have reportedly revealed that she repeatedly flagged the US holding aid for the Ukrainian government and ‘sought to ensure that the Administration was in compliance with the law.’

Inputs: Agency/ Image: AP