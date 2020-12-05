Pentagon Report On UAPs Contains 'extremely Clear' Picture Of Suspected UFO

A never-seen-before picture of a suspected unidentified flying object (UFO) has been leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged. According to The Debrief, which talked to US military and intelligence officers, there are two classified reports on UAP that are being widely circulated in the US intelligence community. The content of the reports also included the leaked picture that is now going viral on social media.

Suspected UFO spotted by fighter pilot

According to The Debrief, two classified reports were distributed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), first in 2018 and the second in 2020. The second report allegedly contained an "extremely clear" photograph of suspected of an unidentifiable triangular aircraft. The image was reported captured in 2019 by a F/A-18 fighter pilot who spotted the triangular aircraft that had rounded edges and three perfectly spherical white lights at the bottom.

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

The Debrief reported that several officials confirmed the existence of the photograph in the second report. According to the officials who spoke to The Debrief, the report suggested that UAPTF was concerned that the objects being termed as UAP may be originating from within the world's ocean, another phenomenon known as USO or "unidentified submersible objects".

This comes after the US Department of Defence (DOD) in April released videos of its pilots encountering UAPs, noting that the explanation for the flying objects remains unclear. The Pentagon released three US Navy videos captured by its pilots showing interactions with presumptive UFO. One of the videos shared by the DOD showed the interaction was from 2004 and the other two were from 2015. The videos, which were earlier classified by the DOD, were released "to clear misconceptions" surrounding already circulating videos.

Does the Gimbal UFO video become more understandable as a glare if you view it actual size?

The video was recorded with 2x digital zoom. Here's what it might have looked like without the digital cropping.

The glare is tiny, the super hot jet engine behind it smaller still. pic.twitter.com/8BeOQgpt4r — Mick West (@MickWest) August 12, 2020

The DOD earlier this year announced that it was launching a task force to investigate UAP sightings by military officials. The Deputy defence secretary David Norquist approved the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF) on August 4 and the mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalogue UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.

