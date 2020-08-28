Pentagon Says Chinese Missile Launch In South China Sea Affects 'peace And Stability'

The US Defence Department on August 27 reportedly said that the Chinese test launches of ballistic missiles in the South China Sea were affecting ‘peace and stability’ in the region. The Pentagon, while confirming reports that Beijing’s forces launched as many as four ballistic missiles during military exercise around the Paracel islands, said that the move called into question China’s 2002 commitment to avoiding proactive activities.

The Pentagon reportedly said that China’s recent actions, including missile tests, further destabilise the situation in the South China Sea. The US officials noted that such exercises violate PRC (People’s Republic of China) commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to avoid activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability.

The Pentagon further said that the China’s August 23-29 military exercises were the latest in a long string of PRC actions to assert ‘unlawful maritime claims’ and ‘disadvantage’ its Southeast Asian neighbours. The officials also said that the US had urged China in July to reduce its ‘militarisation and coercion’ in the region. However, the PRC chose to escalate its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles, US said.

Escalating tensions between US-China

According to reports, China fired four ballistic missiles into the South China Sea during an anti-ship strike simulation. Beijing’s test launches come amid escalating tensions with the US. The simulation also coincided with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper’s speech at the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii, where he accused China of militarizing the South China Sea. He reiterated the US’ commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific, calling it an “epicentre of great power competition with China.”

Meanwhile, Beijing, on August 27, reportedly blasted Washington over its blacklisting of two dozens state-owned Chinese companies involved in building and supplying China’s South China Sea bases. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US’ words ‘grossly’ interfere in China’s internal affairs. He added that it is wholly tyrannical logic and power politics. Lijian warned that China will take firm measures to uphold the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.

