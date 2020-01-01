Pentagon To Deploy Hundreds Of Troops In Kuwait After Baghdad Protests

United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday confirmed that Washington will send approximately 750 troops to the middle east immediately. The decision came amid the ongoing protests in Iraq and the attacks that broke out in Baghdad outside the US Embassy. Hundreds of protesters gathered to demonstrate in front of the US embassy in response to the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria conducted by the US forces.

Department of Defence statement

Esper released a statement on Tuesday that read, "The Department of Defence is working closely with the Department of State to ensure the security of our Embassy and personnel in Baghdad. We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in the country, and to ensure our right of self-defence. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy."

The United States also urged the Iraqi government to take action against protesters who Washington believes are members of Hezbollah, a Shia militant group supported by Iran. Esper in his statement said, "As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so. The United States continues to support the Iraqi people and a free, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq."

After the protesters stormed the heavily fortified Green Zone area in Baghdad on Tuesday, the US sent two Apache helicopters to fly over the embassy in a show of force. Earlier in the day, the US also deployed 100 marines from a crisis response task force based in Kuwait to step up the security at the embassy. A defence official on Tuesday told international media that it was unlikely that the US soldiers coming to the middle east will be sent to Iraq, but will instead be stationed in a nearby country or countries so they can be deployed when the situation worsens.

