Political instability in Peru is prompting migrants from the country to flock to the US southern border, exacerbating the crisis at the already chaotic border. According to a report by the New York Post, the number of migrants arriving at the border from the Latin American country has almost doubled from what it was in 2021. As many as 8,262 Peruvians have been apprehended, since the start of this year, at the country’s southern crossing, according to US Border police data.

Unlike other central and southern American countries, Peru has never contributed to a large number of immigrants to the US. Historically, a majority of exodus came from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras. However, a recent political crisis coupled with historic inflation and rampant corruption has pushed people to travel north according to reports.

Another factor is the nearing deadline of Title 42, which is scheduled to end on May 23. The provision grants removal of individuals who have recently been to a country where a communicable disease was present. The programme was used by the Donald Trump administration to halt immigration through land routes. However, on April 1, the incumbent Biden government announced an end to it.

What is happening in Peru?

Peru’s embattled president was nearly impeached over the weekend after nearly missing a deadline set by Congress to return to the country from Ecuador. Amidst the anarchy, the country has been shadowed by violent protests over mining, record-high crime rates and exacerbating corruption. "You can be assaulted and robbed on the street, including losing your life over a cell phone someone wants to steal from you. Crime is on the rise and police don’t have control over it,” activist Andres Urbano. explained to New York Post.

US, Cuba hold talks on immigration

Late in April, the United States and Cuba conducted their highest-level diplomatic discussions in four years. According to an Associated Press report, senior State Department officials met with Cuba's deputy foreign minister in Washington to address and discuss migration, with the US seeking to stop an increasing number of Cubans attempting to enter the US illegally. These bilateral talks on migration are usually held semiannually, demonstrating both nations' commitment to examining the US-Cuba Migration Accords' implementation on a regular basis.

