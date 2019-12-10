Pete Frates, Who Inspired Ice Bucket Challenge Dies After 7-yr-long Battle With ALS

Peter Frates, the man who inspired the viral Ice Bucket Challenge to raise money to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) died on Monday. Frates was 34 at the time of his death and had triggered the viral challenge in 2014 to raise awareness around the deadly disease across the world. He was an all-star athlete in his high school and later went on to captain his Boston College baseball team

READ | Celadon, Major Indiana-based Trucker, Files For Bankruptcy

"Peter Frates. A husband to Julie, a father to Lucy, a son to John and Nancy, a brother to Andrew and Jennifer, Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS," said a statement from the family. "Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency."

READ | Hundreds Attend Vigil For Slain Alabama Officer

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of former @BCBirdball captain Pete Frates ’07, whose heroic battle with ALS served as the inspiration for the #IceBucketChallenge, died at the age of 34.



In Memoriam: https://t.co/09wI6Nk5OL pic.twitter.com/faTctiu1jE — Boston College (@BostonCollege) December 9, 2019

ALS, a paralysing disease

Pete Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. The disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, causes neurons in the spinal cord and brain to die, weakening muscles and impairing the physical functioning of the body's eventually leading to paralysis and death. ALS currently has no known cure and efforts are led to develop one.

Ice Bucket Challenge

Pete Frates, alongside Canadian ice hockey player Pat Quinn, sparked the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. The challenge involved individuals filming themselves pouring a bucket of ice water over their heads. It led to approximately 17 million people around the world getting involved and raising more than USD 220 million for research to try and cure the disease.

READ | Investigators Want Motorists’ Videos Of UPS Truck Shooting

An emotional statement from family

"Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families. In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure. As a result, through his determination—along with his faithful supporters, Team Frate Train—he championed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. In August of 2014, the historic movement pioneered social media fundraising and garnered donations globally that resulted in better access to ALS care, genetic discoveries, treatments and, someday, a cure. He was a beacon of hope for all."

READ | North Korea Slams Donald Trump For 'bluffing', Calls Him 'old Man'