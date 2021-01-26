Pets Return: US President Joe Biden's Dogs Officially Arrive At White House

US President Joe Biden's two German shepherd dogs Champ and Major officially moved in the White House on January 25. Once again, pets can be seen frolicking around after four years as Donald Trump didn't have pets. He was the first president to not have a dog since President William McKinley in 1897, according to CBS. Major, the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was adopted by Biden from Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in November 2018. While Champ joined the Biden family in 2008 and had lived at the vice presidential residence US Naval Observatory during Biden's two terms as Vice President under Barack Obama's leadership.

“The first family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware,” Michael LaRosa, spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden told The Associated Press. “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” she added. The dog’s barks were heard near the Oval Office and their footsteps resonated across the White House mansion as Biden signed executive orders in his office.

[Biden with Major. Credit: AP]

[Major and Champ with First Lady. Credit: Twitter/@ArtisChokes]

Major's ‘InDOGuration’

Last year, Major hit the headlines after US president Biden injured his right foot in Wilmington, Delaware while spending time with his dog. Delaware Humane Association, the shelter where President-elect Joe Biden adopted his dog, celebrated the ‘InDOGuration’ for Major earlier ahead of Biden’s both ceremony. The German shepherd pooch became the first shelter dog to enter the White House as Trump’s presidency marked its conclusion on January 20.

Major was one of six puppies from the dog pack out for adoption at that time and was brought to the shelter "after coming in contact with something toxic in their home", the organisation said at the time in an online statement. Ahead of Biden’s official inauguration, 2-year-old Major, Biden family's second German shepherd was given a warm ‘InDogruration’ at the White House. The pet was honoured with a virtual "InDoguration" celebration as he wagged his tail inside the US political building.

