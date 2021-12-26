Photo Of Ex-POTUS Obama Holding 'Vodka Shot In Russia' Leaves Netizens In Splits 

A picture of the former US President Barack Obama is widely circulating on social media platforms, where the 44th POTUS is seen having "vodka shot in Russia".

First shared by a Reddit user account named R/ANormalDayInRussia, the picture features a photo of Obama along with high-rank politicians in Russia. The image carries a caption that reads, "Obama socialising in Russia (2005)."

The image in question features Obama and US Senator Richard Lugar in the company of several other men, holding glasses filled with clear liquid, which could possibly be vodka. Since the image went online, it has garnered over 12,000 upvotes along with hundreds of comments. Notably, a New York Times article dating back to 2008 has a mention that in 2005, when Obama went to Russia, he "priggishly requested that his vodka shot glass be filled with water," reported Sputnik.

Photo of Obama holding 'Vodka shot in Russia' leaves netizens in splits

The share has prompted users to show their reactions. One Reddit user wrote, "This picture is odd. It’s like he’s both really out of place and also fitting right in."

Another user responded, "Something is off. I think some photoshopping". One other user said, "That look on Obama's face. Hilarious," while another person replied, "Maybe it's because they gave him a glass of straight vodka."

"He looks like he's just been told that this is our culture; you must drink the vodka and he doesn't want to disrespect their culture, but they are really just yanking his chain and are trying to get him all jacked up and he knows it," another Reddit user speculated.

One other fan argued that Obama "has a much better and more down-to-earth personality than many other presidents."

Image: Reddit/@R/anormaldayinrussia