Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Who Called Biden 'war Criminal' Asks West To End War In Ukraine

World popular British rock band Pink Floyd's frontman Roger Waters, who had brazenly called US President Joe Biden 'a war criminal', on Saturday, reiterated that Ukrainians can "stop dying tomorrow if the US sat down with Russia and made peace." In an interview with RT, Waters questioned the US' rampant arms supply to Kyiv instead of brokering negotiations. "West seems determined to fight to the last Ukrainian because there are fortunes to be made from weapons sales, while American elites wish to rule the world," he said.

“It can be stopped, in my view, tomorrow,” Waters told RT’s Eunan O’Neill. “All it takes is for the Americans to come to the table and say ‘OK, let’s go with the Minsk agreements’. And then it would be over.”

Pink Floyd's frontman had blamed Biden for encouraging Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelenskyy of pulling out of the Minsk agreements that, according to Waters, would have fairly ended the hostilities. Waters reminded the civil war started after the illegal 2014 coup in Kyiv had witnessed a ceasefire and that 73% of Ukrainians voted for Zelenskyy based on that. “So they didn’t have to have a war," he asserted.

“The minute he was elected, someone put a gun to his head, I assume, and he changed his mind and didn’t do any of that,” Waters noted.

US has 'no interest in ending war:' Pink Floyd's Waters

When asked whether the US intends to end the war, Waters responded saying, “No, of course not.” “No, they have no interest in ending it. They will fight to the last Ukrainian. Or if they do want it to end, why don’t they end it? Because it’s in their hands, always has been. It’s in NATO’s hands, it’s in Joe Biden’s hands – except it’s not, it’s his … whoever pulls his strings’ hands. And they don’t want it to end. There are huge fortunes to be made,” he said. The rock legend slammed the billions of dollars worth of weapons that the US and NATO countries were sent to Ukraine, instead of bringing the leaders on both sides to the negotiation table.

A montage of “war criminals” that was featured at Pink Floyd's concert tour emblazoned with ‘This Is Not A Drill’ had an image of Joe Biden on it. The previous week, Waters was criticised for what he revealed was a "heavily edited” interview that removed his views on Ukraine and “make me look like an idiot.” While Pink Floyd's guitarist condemned the Russian operation in Ukraine as “a criminal mistake,” the American broadcasters ran headlines "Waters back Russia." Whereas the singer said that the invasion of Ukraine was a huge mistake for Americans who tried to push NATO "right up to the Russian border.” He labelled such aggressive moves as unfair, reminding that the majority of Ukrainians voted for peace when the Minsk agreement was signed "but got war instead."