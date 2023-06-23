PM Modi In America: A List Of All The Deals Struck Between India And The US

India and the US expressed their anticipation for the upcoming reconvening of the India-US Trade Policy Forum later this year, aiming to strengthen their trade relationship and explore new areas for collaboration. In a joint statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, both nations highlighted their efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance their economic ties, including trade relations.

A series of deal struck between India & the US:

In the tech sector

Strengthening semiconductor supply chains: Micron Technology, Inc. – with support from the India Semiconductor Mission – will invest more than $800 million toward a new $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Critical minerals partnership: The United States welcomed India as the newest partner of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), established to accelerate the development of diverse and sustainable critical energy minerals supply chains globally through targeted financial and diplomatic support of strategic projects along the value chain.

Advanced telecommunications: India and the United States launched public-private Joint Task Forces, one on the development and deployment of Open RAN systems and one on advanced telecoms research and development. India’s Bharat 6G and the US Next G Alliance will co-lead this public-private research.

New Frontiers in space: India has signed the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind.

Quantum, Advanced Computing, and Artificial Intelligence: India and the United States have established a Joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate joint research between the public and private sectors across both our countries.

Cutting-edge research: The US National Science Foundation announced 35 joint research collaborations with the Indian Department of Science and Technology and also signed a new cooperative arrangement with the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on emerging technologies.

Innovation Handshake: To support the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the US-India Commercial Dialogue will launch a new “Innovation Handshake” to connect each country’s start-up ecosystems.

Fiber Optics Investments: India’s Sterlite Technologies Limited has invested $100 million in the construction of an optical fiber cable manufacturing unit near Columbia, South Carolina, which will facilitate $150 million in annual exports of optical fiber from India.

In the defence sector:

GE F414 Engine Co-Production: The United States and India welcome a groundbreaking proposal by General Electric (GE) to jointly produce the F414 Jet Engine in India.

General Atomics MQ-9Bs: India intends to procure armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs. This advanced technology will increase India’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

New Sustainment and Ship Repair: The United States Navy has concluded a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with Larsen and Toubro Shipyard in Kattupalli (Chennai) and is finalising agreements with Mazagon Dock Limited (Mumbai) and Goa Shipyard (Goa).

Defence “Innovation Bridge”: The India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X)—a network of university, incubator, corporate, think tank, and private investment stakeholders—was inaugurated on June 21, 2023.

Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap: A new defence industrial cooperation roadmap will provide policy direction to defence industries to enable and accelerate the co-production of advanced defence systems as well as collaborative research, testing, and prototyping of the technologies that will determine the future of military power.

Visas, Student exchanges and more:

Domestic Visa Renewals: The US Department of State will launch a pilot this year to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas, including for Indian nationals, who will no longer be required to leave the country for renewal in eligible categories

New Consulates: The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India looks forward to opening its consulate in Seattle later this year, and to announcing two new consulates in the United States.

Student Exchanges and Scholarships: India and the United States have launched a new Joint Task Force of the Association of American Universities and leading Indian educational institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology.

University Research Partnerships: Leveraging the talent and ambition of both our countries, India and the United States welcomed the launch of a university network of Indo-US Global Challenge Institutes, which will help create more research partnerships and exchanges in agriculture, energy, health, and technology.

Cultural Property: The United States and India are continuing negotiations for a Cultural Property Agreement which would help to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property from India and enhance cooperation on the protection and lawful exchange of cultural property.

Historic Aviation Deals: Air India’s historic agreement with Boeing to acquire more than 200 American-made aircraft, announced in February 2023, will support more than one million American jobs across 44 states and contribute to the modernization of the civil aviation sector in India, which is among the fastest growing in the world.

Resolving Trade Issues Through Trust: Underscoring the willingness and trust of both countries in resolving trade issues, the leaders welcomed the resolution of six outstanding WTO disputes between the two countries through mutually agreed solutions as well as their understandings on market access related to certain products of significance to the bilateral trade relationship.

Global stage & diplomacy:

Indo-Pacific: The United States will join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, a regional initiative inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2015 to promote a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain and promote its conservation and sustainable use.

Indian Ocean: The United States and India will hold an Indian Ocean Dialogue that convenes US and Indian officials, with experts and stakeholders from across the Indian Ocean region to promote greater regional coordination.

Global Cooperation: Welcoming its relaunch in December 2022, the United States and India intend to hold another Global Issues Forum meeting this year to collaborate on global challenges such as human trafficking, food insecurity, and humanitarian disaster relief.

Enhancing India’s Role in Global Governance: The United States reiterates its support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC, has announced support for Indian membership in the International Energy Agency, recommits to advancing Indian membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, and President Biden has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the APEC Summit in San Francisco in November 2023.

Digital Partnership: The United States and India will develop a US-India Global Digital Development Partnership that will bring together technology and resources from both countries to address development challenges in emerging economies.

“Triangular” Cooperation Partnership: The US Agency for International Development and Ministry of External Affairs of India are working together to train health care experts from Fiji in India in the third quarter of 2023 to share knowledge and best practices on post-disaster psycho-social and telemedicine services.

Sustainable Development and Global Health:

Energy collaboration: India and the United States will continue to work together to achieve our respective national climate and energy goals under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and the United States’ Hydrogen Earth Shot.

Investing in America’s Clean Energy Infrastructure: India’s VSK Energy LLC will invest up to $1.5 billion to develop a new, vertically integrated solar panel manufacturing operation in the United States, including a 2.0 GW module-and-cell manufacturing plant in Colorado. And, India’s JSW Steel USA announced a $120 million investment at its Mingo Junction, Ohio, steel plant to better support market demand for offshore wind labs.

Investment Platforms for Green Technology: India and the United States committed to creating innovative investment platforms that will lower the cost of capital and attract international private finance at scale for renewable energy, battery storage, and emerging green technology projects in India.

Decarbonising our Transportation Sector: USAID signed an MOU with the Ministry of Railways to work together on Indian Railways’ target to become a “net-zero” carbon emitter by 2030.

Biofuels Initiative: The Global Biofuels Alliance, established by India with the United States as a founding member, will facilitate cooperation in accelerating the use of biofuels.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Education Initiative: USAID has committed up to $5 million toward the Infrastructure Resilience Academic Exchange (IRAX) to offer education, research opportunities, and professional development on disaster resilient architecture and develop a global network of academic institutions.

Accelerating the Fight Against Cancer and Diabetes: The US National Cancer Institute will foster collaboration between US and Indian scientists through two new grants to develop an artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled digital pathology platform.

Counternarcotics Cooperation: The United States and India are developing a broader and deeper bilateral counternarcotics framework to disrupt the illicit production and international trafficking of illicit drugs, including synthetic drugs, fentanyl, and precursors, and will showcase a secure, resilient, reliable and growing pharmaceutical supply chain as a model for the world.