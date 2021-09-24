PM Modi In US: Instances When US Has Called Out Pakistan On Terrorism Over The Years

After years of covering for Pakistan, the United States finally acknowledged its direct and nefarious role in backing terror groups with the latest statement from Vice President Kamala Harris. After her latest bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President not only acknowledged that terror outfits are operational in Pakistan but also agreed with the fact that India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism, as informed by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Significantly, the Vice President also demanded strict action against the terror groups to ensure that there is no threat to the security of both India as well as the US.

Going back to the 2013 joint statement issued by India and the United States when then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh had met with then US President Barack Obama, the two leaders had expressed 'deep concern over the continuing threat posed by terrorism' with no mention of Pakistan.

2013 statement

"Affirming their deep concern over the continuing threat posed by terrorism, President Obama and Prime Minister Singh stressed the need for joint and concerted effort, including dismantling of terrorist safe havens, and disrupting all financial and tactical support for terrorism. The Leaders decided to significantly expand information sharing and intelligence cooperation to address threats to their respective nations, including strengthening the bilateral relationship to exchange information on known and suspected terrorists," a statement by White House had stated.

2010 statement

Prior to that in 2010, when both the leaders had met the statement asserted, 'global security require elimination of safe havens and infrastructure for terrorism and violent extremism in Afghanistan and Pakistan'.

"They reiterated that success in Afghanistan and regional and global security require elimination of safe havens and infrastructure for terrorism and violent extremism in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Condemning terrorism in all its forms, the two sides agreed that all terrorist networks, including Lashkar e-Taiba, must be defeated and called for Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Building upon the Counter-Terrorism Initiative signed in July 2010, the two leaders announced a new Homeland Security Dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security and agreed to further deepen operational cooperation, counter-terrorism technology transfers and capacity building," mentioned the While House statement.

2005 statement

Again in 2005 when George W. Bush was the President of the United States and then Indian PM Singh had met him, both sides agreed 'to combat terrorism relentlessly'.