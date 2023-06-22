PM Modi, Jill Biden Talk Skilling For The Future At National Science Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the United States, arrived in Washington DC after departing from New York on Thursday. His arrival at Joint Andrews Base in Maryland was marked by heavy rainfall. Following his landing, PM Modi and US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation headquarters.

At the National Science Foundation, the Prime Minister and First Lady met with students from the United States and India who are actively engaged in developing skills necessary for industries critical to both nations' economies. The event focused on fostering collaboration and innovation in education and skill development.

During his address, PM Modi expressed his delight in meeting young creative minds and highlighted India's ongoing projects with the National Science Foundation. He thanked Dr Jill Biden for organizing the programme and emphasized on the importance of education, skill development, and innovation.

PM Modi shared that India has integrated education and skill training, with 50 million people already skilled and a commitment to skill another 50 million in the future. He emphasised on the need to provide facilities and opportunities to young innovators, aiming to make this decade a "Techade" and showcasing India's vast potential as the world's largest factory of youth.

PM Modi and Dr. Jill Biden at National Science Foundation | Image: Reuters

PM Modi stressed that the partnership between India and the United States would serve as an example of sustainability and inclusive growth. He called for the inclusion of all stakeholders, including the government, industry, academia, teachers, and students, for mutual cooperation and success.

He highlighted the Global Initiative of Academic Network, which began in 2015, and encouraged seasoned and retired academicians to spend their winter holidays in India, expressing gratitude for the ideas shared during the event.

Dr. Jill Biden extended a warm welcome to PM Modi and emphasised the deep and expansive partnership between the two countries. She acknowledged the significance of education as a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States, stressing on the need to invest in young people and provide them with the opportunities they deserve.

Dr. Biden expressed her hope to strengthen the educational ties between the two nations during PM Modi's visit and underscored the shared commitment to work together towards a safer, healthier, and prosperous future for all. The event at the National Science Foundation served as a platform for fruitful discussions and collaboration in the field of education and skill development, further deepening the ties between India and the United States.