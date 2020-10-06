QUAD 2020: Pompeo Meets EAM Jaishankar; Says 'advancing US-India Relations' Together

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 6 met with his Indian counterpart Dr. S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad interministerial meeting in Tokyo, Japan. US-India relations, COVID-19 pandemic and security in the Indo-Pacific region were on the table for talks between the two leaders, informed Pompeo on Twitter. Earlier Jaishankar had tweeted about the bilateral meeting with Secretary Pompeo adding that India and the US will work together for stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

Productive meeting today with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. Together we are advancing U.S.-India relations, combatting COVID-19, and ensuring a secure and prosperous #IndoPacific for all. pic.twitter.com/p09FnSrQBV — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 6, 2020

Quad meeting in Tokyo

Pompeo on Sunday took-off from the United States for his two-day trip to East Asia, where after landing he met with the foreign ministers of Japan, India, and Australia for discussing issues of mutual concerns under the Quad grouping. Pompeo also met with the new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discussed US-Japan allies with him after meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier in the day.

The Quad meeting is one of the important highlights of Pompeo's trip as it comes amid the heightened tensions between the United States and China. The grouping is counter to China's growing military ambitions in the Indo-pacific region. The skirmishes with India at the Himalayan border and souring relations between Beijing and Canberra also make this Quad meeting an important development for all the countries involved.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) was set up in 2007 but had died down due to the withdrawal of Australia. However, in 2017 it was reestablished again following negotiations between the US, India, Japan, and Australia. Leaders of the four countries during the 2017 ASEAN meet had agreed to revive the quadrilateral grouping over China's aggression in the South China Sea.

