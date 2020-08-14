Pompeo Says Normalisation Of Israel-UAE Relations 'remarkable Acheivement' For Middle East

Following the announcement regarding the normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the deal a ‘remarkable achievement’ for two of the world's most forward-leaning, technologically advanced states. Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, August 13 had announced the historic move.

'Significant Step Forward'

In his statement, the US Secretary of State said, "After vigorous diplomatic outreach, President Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, signed an agreement to fully normalise relations." He added that it was a "historic day and a significant step forward for peace in the Middle East."

Mike Pompeo also noted that the decision to normalise relations is a confirmation that both UAE and Israel were prepared to tackle common problems and threats in the Middle East.

A joint statement released by the US, Israel and the UAE stated that President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke to one another and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel.

As per reports, in the coming weeks' representatives from both nations will meet to sign bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, environment, establishment of reciprocal embassies, and several other aspects.

The US Secretary of State also said he hopes that the coming weeks will mark the end of 72 years of hostilities in the region. However, not all are optimistic about the Israel-UAE agreement. Hamas has condemned the move and raised concerns about the fate of Palestinians in the region.

(With agency inputs; Image Credits-AP)

