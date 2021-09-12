Pope Francis Begins Trip To Slovakia, Lands In Budapest To Celebrate Mass & Meet PM Orban

Pope Francis, on Sunday, arrived in Budapest where he would stay for seven hours before heading to Slovakia. According to the Associated Press, during his stay at the Hungarian capital, the religious head would celebrate Mass and also meet the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Notably, both Orban and Pope disagree on issues including refugee influx from Muslim countries, which the Hungarian leader firmly opposes.

Why is the trip important?

The 84-year-old pontiff’s trip is particularly significant as it would mark the first time that he would travel internationally following his intestinal surgery. In July, Pope Francis underwent a three-hour-long surgery to remove 33 centimetres of his colon. The surgery for diverticular stenosis generally involves removing the left side of the colon and then joining up the remaining healthy parts of the large intestine.

Taking off from Rome, Pope seemed in a good form and greeted the journalists and reporters, as reported by AP. Later, he expressed his joy at the resumption of his trips following a COVID triggered break and his surgery. “Bad weeds never die,” the pope said, quoting a dictum from his native country-Argentina.

Tomorrow I begin my #ApostolicJourney to Budapest and Slovakia. I ask everyone to accompany me in prayer, and I entrust this visit to the intercession of so many heroic confessors of the faith, who, amid hostility and persecution, bore witness to the Gospel in those places. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 11, 2021

What is expected?

Unlike Slovakia, the pontiff will not make a full-fledged state and pastoral visit to Hungary. His visit focuses on celebrating the closing Mass of an international conference on the Eucharist, though he will also meet with Hungarian religious figures in addition to the country’s President János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The organisers have predicted 75,000 people in attendance at Heroes' Square, all in the absence of COVID protocols. While the Hungarian administration has refused to mandate precautionary protocols like social distancing, face coverings amongst others, it has ordered 30,000 masks to distribute as well as hand sanitisers.

Last week, Pope said that he is encouraging nations to take Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life amid the Taliban's capture of Afghanistan. During his public appearance in St Peter's Square, he also prayed that displaced Afghans in the war-torn country may get assistance and protection. “In these tumultuous moments, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them, I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life,” Francis said, as reported AP.

Image: AP