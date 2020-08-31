Portland Police Declare Gathering Near A Building As 'unlawful' Amid Violent Protests

Portland Police declared a demonstration as an “unlawful gathering” and ordered crowds to disperse from an area near a building that housed offices including the police. Reports suggest that the demonstration was followed by shooting. While US President Donald Trump’s government is facing challenges in controlling the drastic escalation of violence in Portland over the weekend, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a televised interview that “all options continue to be on the table” to end the unrest including the deployment of federal law enforcement assistance.

Protestors take over the streets to fight racial discrimination

Reports suggest that Governor Kate Brown on August 30 said that Oregon State Police will be sending personnel and resources to help the Portland police in controlling the situation. She added that everyone including elected officials and community leaders must come together to stop this violent situation.

The northwest US city that has been witnessing demonstrations over the racial injustice in the country for over three months, but on August 29 a large group of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed on the streets, according to the police. However, recent media reports have said that the connection to the shooting is still unclear but the sound of gunshots was heard at 8:46pm. An AP report cited its source on the scene, confirming three rounds of gunshots, and the police medics attending in short while to the wounded man who later did not survive. The incident occurred parallel to the statewide demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin as "tense moments” and unrest engulfed the state.

In the aftermath of the clashes in Portland, while Trump pressed for law and order to follow in Democrat-led states, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has blamed the US President for it all. Trump launched verbal attacks on both the rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Wheeler and even called the latter “fool”. However, the Portland Mayor blames Trump for creating such a toxic environment. Renewing his calls on the deployment of National Guards in the state, Trump said Biden must be “weak on crime” because of the Bernie Sanders radical left voters. He called Biden “a toast” and democratic states as "infested with crime and violence.

