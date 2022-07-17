POTUS Biden Asserts Putin-tailored War Is A Failure But Threatens Global Stability, Peace

US President Joe Biden, who recently embarked on a trip to Middle East countries, has again lashed out at his Russian counterpart Putin for initiating the most ferocious war against Ukraine. While speaking at the bilateral meeting during the Summit of the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, POTUS Biden termed Russia's attack on Ukraine "a challenge to peace and stability everywhere in the world". He echoed that Putin's war must be a strategic failure and added the free world "must sustain resolve to help Ukraine defend its democracy".

Furthermore, while taking note of the unbearable sufferings of millions of Ukrainians as the war is nearing five months of completion, Biden affirmed that his administration has pledged to continue its support to the war-ravaged country. He also stressed that his main focus is to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who have been devastated and displaced by the Russian violence.

"Putin’s assault on Ukraine is a challenge to the peace and stability everywhere in the world. The United States will continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who have been devastated and displaced by the Russian violence," he said.

America has been providing help to Ukraine ever since the escalation of the war

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on February 24. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians and the loss of infrastructure. Ever since the onset of the so-called "special military operation", the Biden regime has been providing military aid to the Ukrainian army. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the administration has provided military aid worth $3.9 billion to Ukraine. Earlier in April, in a bid to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, the Biden administration sent at least 100 switchblade drones to the Ukrainian military.

Image: AP