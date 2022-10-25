US President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden Host Diwali Reception At White House

The President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali reception on Monday at the White House which was further touted as the biggest celebration since the People's House began commemorating the holiday under President George W. Bush.

On an auspicious day, a number of Indian Americans from the Biden administration attended the Diwali event. During the reception to commemorate Diwali at the White House, Biden said, “We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held."

The US President further noted, “We have more Asian Americans than ever in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture."

Taking to Twitter, Biden also extended his Diwali wishes by saying, “This Diwali, may we remember that from the darkness there is power in the gathering of light. That the American story depends not on any one of us, but on all of us.”

This Diwali, may we remember that from darkness there is power in the gathering of light. That the American story depends not on any one of us, but on all of us.



To those celebrating and connecting with one another during this festival of lights: Happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/yrByVDXAvr — President Biden (@POTUS) October 24, 2022

'Jill and I wish a happy Diwali': Joe Biden

Furthermore, as per a release from the White House, Biden said, “Jill and I wish a happy Diwali to the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating this Festival of Lights in the United States, India, and around the world.” He added that they were honoured to light the diya in front of the most diverse cabinet members, including Vice President Kamala Harris, the first South Asian American and Black woman to hold the position.

Biden further highlighted, “On this day, we give thanks for the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the incredible South Asian community all across America.” He also said that with “prayers, dances, fireworks, and sweets”, may everyone who celebrates Diwali have the opportunity to interact with others, feel a sense of community pride, and keep in mind the strength in the accumulation of light.

In celebration of the Festival of Lights, President Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House. pic.twitter.com/3kGqCgEebK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 25, 2022

According to a report, the East Room hosted the reception for more than 200 prominent Indian Americans. Notably, the location has hosted significant occasions in the history of India-US relations, such as the signing of the nuclear agreement and the press conference held by then-US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.

The Sa Dance Company and sitarist Rishab Sharma both gave captivating cultural performances throughout the reception. The visitors enjoyed some delicious Indian cuisine while dressed in traditional Indian attire.

(Image: Twitter/ @WhiteHouse)