Donald Trump Acquitted Of All Impeachment Charges By US Senate

United States President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment by the US Senate, ending a long and controversial trial on Wednesday (local time).

The result means that President Trump will remain in office for the rest of his term as the President and will fight for a second term during the Presidential elections which will be held in November this year.

President Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. He was impeachment by the US House of Representatives in December