Donald Trump Acquitted Of All Impeachment Charges By US Senate

US News

The historic vote took place on Wednesday morning and cleared the President on all charges which will allow the President to keep his office.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges on both articles of impeachment by the US Senate, ending a long and controversial trial on Wednesday (local time).

The result means that President Trump will remain in office for the rest of his term as the President and will fight for a second term during the Presidential elections which will be held in November this year. 

President Trump was facing impeachment charges on two Articles - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted 52-48 on the first article of impeachment and 53-47 on the second article of impeachment. He was impeachment by the US House of Representatives in December 

Published:
COMMENT
