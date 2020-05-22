US President Trump Orders Flags To Be At Half Staff To Honour Those Who Died Due To COVID

US President Donald Trump announced that all US flags will be flown at half staff for the next three days in honour of those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus. He added that the flags will be lowered on Monday, May 25 as well, in honour of military personnel.

Flags to be lowered

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday, President Trump said that the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days. He later added that the flag will be lowered on Monday on Remembrance day. Monday marks the US Memorial Day holiday, observed in remembrance of those who have died in service.

....On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

With more than 1,562,714 cases and 93,863 deaths reported from the Covid-19 outbreak, the US is the most affected country

The move follows a request from Democratic leaders to do so to recognize a “sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Trump that an order to fly the US flag at half-staff would “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

