Prince Andrew 'didn't Sweat', Recalls Ex-US Intel Officer; Know How The Claim Is Relevant

A former US intelligence officer has reportedly claimed that he has seen first hand how Prince Andrew is incapable of sweating. According to a Daily Mail report, recalling the incident from February 1992, American Allan Starkie has stated that Duke of York did not sweat. The bizarre claim can be considered explosive since Prince Andrew’s accuser in the sex abuse case, Virginia Giuffre has mentioned repeatedly that the Duke of York was “profusely sweating” the night she was abused by the royal at the age of 17. Prince Andrew, however, has categorically denied all allegations of sexual abuse against him.

According to the report, Starkie first encountered Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson in late February 1992, just three weeks prior to the royal couple’s separation. At the time, Starkie had just turned 32 and was a Royal Navy officer, but he recalled the moment he met with the members of the royal family. Recalling the decades-old meet just this week, the former US intelligence officer said, “It was extremely warm at Annabel's that night and Andrew was wearing a blue suit of heavy wool”, according to the report.

“The evening featured almost constant dancing, and I watched with amazement as he returned from each dance, escorting rather moist partners, yet always bone dry himself…It was extraordinary. The rest of us were perspiring madly, but he didn't seem to have a bead of sweat on him”, Daily Mail quoted Starkie as saying.

However, ever since noting that Prince Andrew did not sweat in 1992, he has watched how Duke of York’s public image has massively deteriorated over allegations of sexual assault. According to the report, stunned by the brutal manner in which the prince’s royal life and its privileges were stripped away, Starkie said that he felt compelled to speak out now in support of the man he once considered a friend.

His claims come in contrast to Giuffre’s allegations. American Virginia Giuffre has claimed that she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Uk socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to be abused by Prince Andrew three times when she was a teenager. Prior to the first sexual encounter of Giuffre with Duke of York, she has claimed that she had danced with Andrew at London nightclub, Tramp, where he had been ‘profusely sweating’.

Prince Andrew has claimed that he was unable to sweat at the time. He told BBC, “There's a slight problem with the sweating…'I have a particular medical condition.” The Duke of York went on to claim that he suffered from an overdose of adrenaline after being shot as a helicopter pilot which meant that it “was almost impossible for me to sweat”.

Witness Willing To Testify She Saw Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre At London Bar

A woman who might have seen Prince Andrew with his accuser Virginia Giuffre at a London nightclub 20 years ago is “willing” to testify in a civil lawsuit against the royal. According to The Guardian, Lisa Bloom, the lawyer of the witness who spotted both Duke of York and Giuffre, said in an email, 'I am proud to represent Shukri Walker, who has bravely stepped forward as a witness and encourages others who may have information to do so as well'.

“She is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre’s team is seeking,” Bloom said, as per the report.

The latest development of the witness willing to testify in the court came while Giuffre has maintained that at the age of 17, she was coerced to have sexual intercourse with UK Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew by his associated Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But, the prince has denied all allegations categorically.

Image: AP