Prince Charles Subtly 'flipped Off' Trump, Netizens Point Out

The netizens have spotted a moment from the meeting of United States President Donald Trump and First Lady with the Queen and Prince Charles and reckoned it as a 'sly dig'. It was while greeting the POTUS when Prince Charles was seen scratching his nose with his middle finger. Trump visited the Buckingham Palace on December 3 for the 70th anniversary of the military alliance, NATO and met Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, her son, and Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, in one frame it is said by the internet users that it was Prince Charles' 'offensive gesture' towards the US President.

I think Trump got flipped off by Prince Charles 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/lRuprJnxIf — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) December 4, 2019

Netizens call it 'subtle'

Soon after the clip was posted on social media, it went viral and has been viewed more than a million times. One of the Twitter users also said from what he has read, he thinks Prince Charles 'can't stand' Trump. US President's critics also posted 'Thank you' GIFs for the Prince for his 'gesture'. Furthermore, one woman even said that she has seen the US leader try the same 'technique' while meeting other powerful women and she is 'happy' to see that the 'salute was returned'. Some of the internet users were also seen justifying that it was Prince Charles' intentional move.

He really did. You know how I know? He immediately turned to peek at the queen to make sure she didn’t catch him doing it. Yep. — Debbie T (@Tocarchick) December 5, 2019

Pretty sure the Queen isn't that keen either... — traNZition (@skryb) December 5, 2019

Trump does this move all the time,especially when confronted by powerful women. Happy to see the salute returned in behalf of the civilized world. — Sheila R Mason (@SheilaRMason1) December 4, 2019

