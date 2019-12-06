The Debate
Prince Charles Subtly 'flipped Off' Trump, Netizens Point Out

US News

The hawkeyed netizens have spotted a moment from the meeting between the United States President Donald Trump and Prince Charles and reckoned it as a 'sly dig'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Charles

The netizens have spotted a moment from the meeting of United States President Donald Trump and First Lady with the Queen and Prince Charles and reckoned it as a 'sly dig'. It was while greeting the POTUS when Prince Charles was seen scratching his nose with his middle finger. Trump visited the Buckingham Palace on December 3 for the 70th anniversary of the military alliance, NATO and met Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, her son, and Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, in one frame it is said by the internet users that it was Prince Charles' 'offensive gesture' towards the US President. 

Netizens call it 'subtle'

Soon after the clip was posted on social media, it went viral and has been viewed more than a million times. One of the Twitter users also said from what he has read, he thinks Prince Charles 'can't stand' Trump. US President's critics also posted 'Thank you' GIFs for the Prince for his 'gesture'. Furthermore, one woman even said that she has seen the US leader try the same 'technique' while meeting other powerful women and she is 'happy' to see that the 'salute was returned'. Some of the internet users were also seen justifying that it was Prince Charles' intentional move. 

