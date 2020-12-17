'Priority Decisions?': Netizens Mock Trump's 'closing Act' After Change In Showerhead Rule

After outgoing US President Donald Trump’s rant led to his administration finalising two new rules easing energy standards on consumers fixtures and appliances, netizens have flooded social media mocking the “priority decisions”. From accusing Trump of leaving the White House with a “legacy” of changes that “matter the most” to terming the new rules as “simply silly” especially when the US recently recorded one of the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet users were seen largely unimpressed by the closing act of the Trump administration. Here are some of the reactions to Trump's "crowning achievement":

So important right now 🙄 — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) December 16, 2020

So trump’s great accomplishment during a pandemic will be his improvements on shower heads! — Linda Picciano (@PiccianoLinda) December 16, 2020

Changing the rules to address one of President Trump’s pet peeves is simply silly, Notably, no one asked for this rule #WaterFlow #ShowerHeads he's been venting on this stupid crap for four years now #BeGone — Mark Condit (@MarkRCondit) December 17, 2020

You know Trumps supporters are gonna blame Biden when they find out they still cant buy showerheads that go over 2.5 gpm, when in reality the rule change only applies to fancy multi showerhead systems that most people don't have. — Perry Gagne (@GagnePerry) December 17, 2020

2020.. the year of so many decisions! Wear a mask/don’t wear a mask, Trump/Biden, bulk buy TP/risk running out, shower/or not, send kids to school/homeschool, get the vaccine/or not, drink a glass of wine/a bottle, OCCASIONALLY sing to @ConradNoShow/sing to him ALL THE TIME! 🤷‍♀️😉 — Tara Schrock 🇺🇸🌱🌽 (@Tara_Schrock) December 17, 2020

Yeah okay shower head standards OR hacking of agencies by Russia hmmmm priority decisions yup right up there. Perfectly understandable that Trump focuses on showers 🚿 or conspiracies on Dominion Voting Systems🤦🏻‍♀️ Instead of hacks of military & intelligence and treasury yup🆘😜 — Judyglobal🙏 (@HadiJudy) December 16, 2020

306,000 dead and all Trump cares about: Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve https://t.co/VYMSMnaq3e via @BostonGlobe @realDonaldTrump You have no empathy. I can't wait for you to vacate the White House. #TrumpYouAreFired! — Mary Hill (@Maryandering) December 17, 2020

On the way to 1/2 M dead and #donald is worried about relaxing standards on #ShowerHeads. https://t.co/kCjsNZ6zTN — Bob See USC Beat The Ducks (@milkriver18) December 16, 2020

New showerhead rules by Trump administration

The US Energy Department on December 15 announced the new shower rules, including one on showerheads after Trump complained that some showers fail to adequately rinse his hair. The new rule will now allow for each shower head in a fixture to reach the two-and-a-half gallon-per-minute maximum water flow rate mandated by Congress. While in the second rule, the department created a new product class for washers and dryers with shorter cycle times.

The new rules are the latest move in line with Trump’s yearlong crusade against what he calls as insufficient water pressure in household appliances and bathroom fixtures. They are also followed by Trump saying previously that the environmental regulators were looking at sinks, faucets and toilets to revise conservation rules. Last year, he had said that people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to just once. Now, the rendered rules will allow the shower to include multiple heads that flow at the 9.4 later per minute standard.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes while hailing the rules said, “Today’s final rulemakings allow consumers to choose products that can make their lives easier, more comfortable, and save them time. That time and effort saved can be better spent on the more important things in life”.

