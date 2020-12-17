Last Updated:

'Priority Decisions?': Netizens Mock Trump's 'closing Act' After Change In Showerhead Rule

From saying his 'legacy' will be showerheads to calling rule changes as 'priority decisions' amid COVID-19, netizens mock outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Trump

After outgoing US President Donald Trump’s rant led to his administration finalising two new rules easing energy standards on consumers fixtures and appliances, netizens have flooded social media mocking the “priority decisions”. From accusing Trump of leaving the White House with a “legacy” of changes that “matter the most” to terming the new rules as “simply silly” especially when the US recently recorded one of the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet users were seen largely unimpressed by the closing act of the Trump administration. Here are some of the reactions to Trump's "crowning achievement":

New showerhead rules by Trump administration

The US Energy Department on December 15 announced the new shower rules, including one on showerheads after Trump complained that some showers fail to adequately rinse his hair. The new rule will now allow for each shower head in a fixture to reach the two-and-a-half gallon-per-minute maximum water flow rate mandated by Congress. While in the second rule, the department created a new product class for washers and dryers with shorter cycle times.

The new rules are the latest move in line with Trump’s yearlong crusade against what he calls as insufficient water pressure in household appliances and bathroom fixtures. They are also followed by Trump saying previously that the environmental regulators were looking at sinks, faucets and toilets to revise conservation rules. Last year, he had said that people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to just once. Now, the rendered rules will allow the shower to include multiple heads that flow at the 9.4 later per minute standard. 

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes while hailing the rules said, “Today’s final rulemakings allow consumers to choose products that can make their lives easier, more comfortable, and save them time. That time and effort saved can be better spent on the more important things in life”. 

First Published:
