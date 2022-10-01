Priyanka Chopra Discusses Abortion Laws, Gun Reform & Pay Parity With US VP Kamala Harris

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently on a spree of events in New York City, recently visited the White House in Washington DC on Friday and held a conversation with US Vice President Kamala Harris on various issues, including abortion laws, pay parity, and gun reforms in America.

After representing India at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Priyanka Chopra moderated a session at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington. A global icon, Priyanka, has been expanding her horizon ever since she bagged International rules. Starting from her endeavours in films to being associated with various esteemed organisations, the actor has brought immense pride to India.

Priyanka Chopra interviews US VP Kamala Harris

The 40-year-old star recently added another feather to her already embellished cap after she sat down for a fruitful conversation with US VC Harris. Clad in a yellow dress, The White Tiger star started the session with a jab at men patronising women. Noting the silence in the room, she joked, “Do you hear that sound? That is the sound of no mansplaining, ladies.” During her interaction with Harris, the actor said that for the first time in her 22 years in the film industry, she received equal pay as her male co-actor this year.

The two ladies even opined their views on the abortion laws. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden vowed that Democrats would codify the right to abortion into law if two more Democratic senators are elected to the US Senate in the November 8 mid-terms. Abortion has become a major issue for voters across the country after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in June overturned the right to have an abortion enshrined nearly 50 years earlier in Roe v. Wade.

During the conversation, VP Harris reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights while requesting full support from them. Meanwhile, as Priyanka takes a step ahead in finishing her responsibilities, back in New York, Nick Jonas babysits Malti.

The actor is currently on a break from her work and has been accompanying Nick on his tour with the Jonas Brothers. The couple recently attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Priyanka was seen hosting the event while Nick joined his fellow Jonas Brothers, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, to perform at the event.

IMAGE: Sheena_Kadi/Ajainb