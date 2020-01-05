Protests Erupt Across US To Condemn US President Trump-directed Action In Iran And Iraq

Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the United States gathered on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East. From Tampa to Philadelphia and San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

Protest organizers said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani. In Miami, nearly 50 protesters gathered. Drivers heard people shouting, “No more drone murders,” “We want peace now” and “What do we want? Peace in Iran.” A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Times Square on Saturday chanting “No justice, no peace, U.S. out of the Middle East!”

“The United States is trying to use Iraq as a proxy war,” said Russell Branca, 72, of Queens. “If the United States and Iran are going to fights it’s not going to be in the United States and it’s not going to be in Iran, it’ll be in other places. And it’s just crazy because none of this is necessary.”

US President Donald Trump ordered Friday’s airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force who has been blamed for attacks on US troops and American allies going back decades. Iran has vowed retribution, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when a response might come.

Trump issues threat

Donald Trump, in a fresh threat, 'advised' Iran from attacking the United States to avenge IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani's death, and warned them of a harder retaliation than ever before. The US President further bragging about the country's military prowess, claimed that they would not hesitate before sending some of the 'brand new beautiful equipment' to Iran.

He said, "They attacked us, and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!" "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" Donald Trump added. [sic]

Hours earlier, Trump warned to bomb 52 sites significant to Iranian culture, which was reminded to be a war crime to the US President. Taking to his most liked medium of communication, Trump threatened to hit "very fast and very hard" to Iran, in case of any misadventures by the Middle Eastern country.

