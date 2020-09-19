Puerto Rico Gets $13 Billion In Relief Fund Three Years After Hurricane Maria

US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 18, announced releasing $13 billion in funds to Puerto Rico for repairing years old damage caused by Hurricane Maria. During a White House press conference, Trump said, “I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico”.

While for most of his time in the White House, Trump slammed Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, he has now pledged to restore the economy of the area. As per reports, in September 2017, Hurricane Maria wiped out important infrastructure on the island of Puerto Rico, including a power grid which resulted in the longest blackout in US history.

In the race for the White House, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has also released a recovery plan for the territory, seeking support from Puerto Ricans. The region is considered to have one of the largest concentrations of people on the US mainland.

Trump plans to rebuild Puerto Rico

According to the official numbers, which Trump had first dismissed as "exaggerated figures", Hurricane Maria killed 3,000 people in Puerto Rico with an estimated $100 billion in damage.

As per reports, Trump's funds include nearly $10 billion for the electrical grid rebuild project. US lawmaker Nydia Velázquez, who hails from the island, said “The Trump Administration delayed, dragged its feet and resisted allocating these badly needed funds. Now, forty-six days before the election, the administration has finally seen fit to release these funds”.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Laura has left almost 750,000 without power and water in just Louisiana. As per reports, the communities started a clean-up drive along the state's ravaged coastline where the officials believe that the situation could persist for a long period of time. The storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the Gulf-Coast.

Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage. Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Mayor Nic Hunter informed that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

