'Representation Matters': US VP Kamala Harris On Asian Americans

US Vice President Kamala Harris, while speaking about Asian Americans, native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said that representation matters, reported ANI. The statement by Kamala Harris comes while she was replying to a question at the White House forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. She said: "It is not as though the immigrant story is that one comes here and has no knowledge and awareness of it. Right. And I think that's a really important point to acknowledge..." Further, she added: " I want my son or daughter to become a doctor. Or lawyer, but representation matters, right? And so what we are seeing with more recent generations of kids who come from immigrant families is a recognition that if we are to be fully actualised, we should not be excluded from any system and we should not self-select to exclude."

Kamala Harris on Asian Americans, native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

While answering the question that was asked at the White House briefing, she also stressed the hate crime that is going on in the US. She asserted that there have been awful incidents "like the hate crime that happened against people who appeared to be South Asian or Muslim" after the 9/11 incident. For Kamala Harris, building a community and coalition is very important. However, one has to also make sure and step up the room for all when such incidents occur "so that each person can offer their voice based on their lived experience". Further, she added that everything is about "political activism in terms of just voter participation".

Harris also shared about the various cultures that have been existing in the world. "You know, I think that one of the great gifts that so many of us have when we have been exposed to different cultures is that you understand in a very profound and sincere way that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us," said Harris while talking about Representation and its importance. Durther, she affirmed that she has a "particular commitment and conviction to make sure that those that would try and separate actually don't win in terms of that approach".