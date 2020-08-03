Republican Senators Back Plans Of Divesting TikTok's US Operations, Call It 'win-win'

Several Republican senators in the US are backing China’s ByteDance’s plan of divesting the American operations of TikTok after US President Donald Trump said that he has decided to ban the popular video-sharing social networking service. While Texas Senator John Cornyn, took on Twitter to claim that purchase by US company is “win-win”, Senator Roger Wicker also echoed the same stance. However, Wicker, who is also the chair of the Commerce Committee, said that “tight security measures need to be part of any deal in order to protect consumer data and ensure no foreign access”.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told an international media outlet on August 2 that the Committee on the Foreign Investment on the United States has agreed that ByteDance’s TikTok cannot stay in the existing format citing risks of sending back information on 100 million Americans. Mnuchin has also said that several US congressional leaders have agreed that “there has to be a change”. Furthermore, the US Treasury Secretary said that Trump can either “force a sale” or he can ban the app under the International Emergency Powers Act.

Read - Microsoft To Purchase TikTok In US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Meanwhile, media reports also suggested that American multinational technology company, Microsoft confirmed on August 2 that it is in communication with China’s ByteDance to acquire the US arm of TikTok. Microsoft also said that it has discussed the matter with Donald Trump along with the privacy concerns budding from the app’s acquisition. According to reports, the company said in a statement that Microsoft and ByteDance have provided notice of their intentions to explore an agreement that results in Microsoft owning and operating the TikTok services in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said it expects those talks to conclude by September 15.

Read - Internet Sector In US Calcified; Twitter & FB 'not Fun': Chinese Stooge Bats For TikTok

TikTok says Its 'not going anywhere'

After US President Donald Trump indicated towards his plans of banning Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok, the company responded by assuring that it “here for the long run”. In a recorded message by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas shared on August 1, she thanked millions of Americans who use the application every day and spread creativity and joy into the lives of people. While Trump said in a press briefing earlier, that the US government is currently looking at options with respect to the China-based company, Pappas assured that “we’re not going anywhere” and called TikTok a “home for creators”.

Read - Microsoft Confirms Talks Seeking To Buy US Arm Of TikTok

Read - TikTok Cannot Stay In Current Format In US: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Image: Pixabay

