Retired Naval Officer Claims To Spot UFO's In Afghanistan; Afraid Of Sharing Details

A retired Navy senior chief petty officer has claimed to have seen a metallic orb in Afghanistan similar to the one displayed in a video in US Senate during last month's hearing, but he fears that there is no secure way for him to come forward. The officer's name is being withheld for fear of repercussions, as he is constrained by security agreements. According to a report from New York Post, he stated that he would like to share his story, but he is not willing to go to jail for it.

The lack of a secure way to report potential UFO sightings was a major oversight, according to two lawmakers from different parties, following the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)'s April 19th UFO hearing before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. AARO, which is part of the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, investigates UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), which is the government-created term for UFOs.

Fear of ridicule preventing people from sharing what they have witnessed?

During the Senate hearing, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the agency, presented video clips of the object and stated that it was "essentially all the data we have of this event". He went on to say that "it's going to be virtually impossible to fully identify that, just based off that video," and that it is considered an "unresolved case". The retired Navy senior chief claimed that he and other military service members witnessed a similar metallic orb from an airborne platform in Afghanistan in the early 2000s. However, due to security agreements, he cannot divulge any further information about the sighting.

The lack of a secure way for individuals to report UFO sightings has been a longstanding issue, with many people fearing retaliation or ridicule for coming forward. With the increasing attention given to the subject, some lawmakers are pushing for more secure reporting channels to be established to encourage individuals to share their experiences without fear of retribution. Senator Marco Rubio, who was a part of the Senate hearings, said that "our government spent too many years ignoring or downplaying the threat".