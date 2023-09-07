Rival Republican Groups Clash Over Future Trump Administration Staffing

In the ever-evolving landscape of American politics, an internal struggle has erupted within the Republican party over the potential staffing of a hypothetical second Trump administration. This tug-of-war has pitted two influential right-wing think-tanks, the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), against each other in a race to shape the future government workforce should the GOP triumph in the 2024 election.

The stakes are high, and the competition between these two groups turned sour recently when James Bacon, a senior adviser at the Heritage Foundation, took aim at AFPI. According to a report from the Financial Times, Bacon accused his counterparts at the AFPI of being a "Trojan horse" for what he described as the "establishment," suggesting that they were plotting to regain control of the reins of power within the Republican party.

The Republican party, a divided house?

In a rather pointed email to the AFPI, Bacon did not mince words: "I understand that all the America Last Republicans are afraid of being cut out of the next Administration. They should be." This fiery rhetoric reflects a broader ideological struggle taking place within the GOP between traditional conservatives and die-hard Trump loyalists.

Bacon's unique perspective stems from his previous stint as a young staffer in former President Donald Trump's presidential personnel office, lending weight to his concerns about the direction in which the AFPI may steer the staffing of a future Trump administration. This feud highlights the ongoing power struggle for control of the Republican party, with traditional conservatives wrestling against the backdrop of Trump's enduring influence, despite facing multiple criminal charges stemming from his actions following the 2020 presidential election.

As the battle for control of the Republican party continues to unfold, the dynamics within the party may very well shape the course of American politics in the years to come. The outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the fight for the soul of the GOP is far from over.