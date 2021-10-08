'Rock Solid Commitment': US To Continue Deepening Its Ties With Taiwan, Says Ned Price

Amidst an oscillating status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, the US has confirmed its support to Taiwan, stating that it will continue to “deepen its ties” with the democratic island. Addressing media reporters on Thursday, States Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington’s support for the island remains ‘rock solid’ and contributes to peace and stability across the Taiwanese strait.

“We’ve said this many times before, but our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid. And it contributes, we believe, to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the broader region as well,” Price told reporters on Thursday.

Accusing China of undermining regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, he further said that Washington was concerned about Beijing’s provocative military action. Furthermore, Price noted that Taiwan plays an essential role in the Indo-Pacific and that it has been on the negotiation table at the multiple summits, including that G7 communique and the AUSMIN. “And so we strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” he said. During the briefing, he also answered a question about the recently inked Taiwan Agreements. Price clarified that the White House “One China Policy” has been guided by Taiwan Relations Act by three communiques, six assurances provided to Taipei. “Those documents form the basis of our approach to Taiwan and to cross-strait relations,” he said.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agree to uphold the Taiwan accord

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to uphold the Taiwan accord, which guarantees Taiwan a peaceful future in exchange for US recognition of Beijing as the official Chinese government. Since mid-September last year, Beijing has expanded its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ regularly, with most incidents taking place in the zone's southwest corner and usually involving one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng stated on Wednesday that China may launch a full-scale invasion of the island nation by 2025. China has sent around 150 military aircraft close to Taiwan in recent days. So far this year, Taiwan has observed nearly 600 Chinese raids into the ADIZ.

Image: AP