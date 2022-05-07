Roe V. Wade Verdict: POTUS Biden Supports Peaceful Demonstration, Avers Press Secy Psaki

Amid the raging debate over the abortion law, outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki informed that POTUS Joe Biden does not have an assertion on the use of protests to impact Supreme Court opinions, Fox News reported. While speaking to the reporters on Friday, Psaki noted that Joe Biden supports "peaceful protests," adding that it does not mean that he was endorsing pressure on Supreme Court rulings. "The President believes in peaceful protests. He believes that is part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States in this country. But he also respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government – and obviously the Justice Department. But also the role of the Supreme Court and what they play," Fox News quoted the outgoing press secretary as saying.

Earlier last month, the US Supreme Court indicated they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. If the Apex Court would make any alteration in the existing law, it means to overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. Before the Court could reach any conclusion, thousands of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court and started sloganeering. Some echoed in favour while some opposed the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalised abortion throughout the United States. Though the final verdict is anticipated by June this year, out of six conservative justices, three signalled for upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

'We want people's privacy to be respected': Jen Psaki

"I would say the President — for all those women, men, others who feel outraged, who feel scared, who feel concerned — he hears them, he shares that concern and that horror of what he saw in that draft opinion. It’s not a final opinion. What it has prompted is a redoubled effort across the administration and with Congress to take every step we can to protect women’s healthcare," she said. " We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to — to protest. That is certainly what the President’s view would be," added Psaki.

Abortion laws in the US

It is worth mentioning that in the United States, abortion is legal throughout the country. However, limitations and accessibility vary from state to state. For decades, the law remains a "controversial" and "divisive" issue in the society, culture and politics of the United States. According to historians, various anti-abortion laws have been in force in each state since at least 1900. However, in 1976, two major political parties-- Republican and Democratic-- have different opinions on abortion laws. As per historians, Republicans attempted to regulate abortion access or criminalize abortion. On the other hand, Democratic Party has generally defended access to abortion and has made contraception easier to obtain.

Image: AP