Russian envoy to the US, Anatoly Antonio, on Saturday, stated in an interview that Moscow is reluctant to invade any country first. Accusing the US of 'whipping up hysteria' over the alleged Russian threat to Ukraine, Antonov suggested that it is in line with Washington's goal of justifying the failures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian state-run media Sputnik reported. While Moscow has repeatedly urged Washington to help with the establishment of peace in Ukraine's East -which the latter has wanted for a long time -the US has only been expanding its assorted military weapons to back the Ukrainian army, the envoy added.

The statements come hot on the heels of various reports from US media claiming Russian military build-up at Ukraine's Donbas region. Antonov also raised concerns over the White House's intention behind talking about sending defensive equipment, while including strike weapons such as Javelin anti-vehicle missile launchers.

"(They might attempt it), counting on the fact that (the Russian military) will not respond to an attack out of fear of NATO's potential. I would like to highlight unequivocally: this is a very dangerous delusion," Antonov warned.

US mulls over weapon deployment in Ukraine

US president Joe Biden's administration is considering a deployment of new equipment including weaponry and a group of military advisors in Ukraine amid escalated tensions of a potential invasion by Moscow after Russian troops marked its presence in the Donbas region.

Shipments under the proposed lethal aid package could include transportation of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-armour missiles and/or mortars, CNN said in an exclusive report citing its sources. Some air defence systems, such as stinger missiles and Mi-17 helicopters, that Defence department is pressing for, are also under consideration.

Noting that deployment of additional assistance to Ukraine could "further heighten tensions" with Moscow, retired Lt. Col. Cedric Leighton told CNN that the Javelin anti-tank missiles are "quite effective" against the T-80 tanks positioned by Russians along the Ukrainian border.

Russia calls US-media reports 'targeted information campaign'

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin scrapped a report of potential invasion into Ukrainian territory and called the US 'alarmist'. On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow has been subjected to 'targeted information campaign' by US-based media and this is fuelling tensions in the area.

"Kyiv itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kyiv is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons," Sputnik reported, quoting Peskov.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign intelligence service, the SVR's head of press bureau Sergei Ivanov, has also pushed back on the US' warnings about a potential attack, dubbing them 'absolutely false'. As per CNN, he referred to the US move of sharing intelligence with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European Allies on the "unusual" movement of Moscow along Ukrainian's eastern flank.

