As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 41, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley expressed his concern about the increasing instability and speculations about the conflict between two global powers China and Russia. During congressional testimony on Tuesday, Milley indicated that the likelihood of a significant international conflict between great powers like China and Russia, is increasing.

Further addressing the US House Armed Service Committee, Milley also said that the world is now facing two global powers, China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities. He apprised that both global powers intend to fundamentally change rules based on the global order.

US Army stands ready to deter & fight and win any nation that attacks America: Milley

In his address, General Mark Milley was quoted by ANI as saying, “We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable. The potential for significant international conflict between great powers is increasing, not decreasing.”

Milley stated that the US military is prepared to deter, fight, and defeat any country that chooses to attack the US. According to General Milley, America is witnessing the greatest threat to Europe's peace and security in decades, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine threatens to undermine both European and global peace and stability.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. According to The Russian Ministry of Defence, the operation is only aimed at targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 41 and continues to escalate, Even after several rounds of peace talks between both countries, no agreement has been reached so far. Following the discovery of mass graves in Bucha, Vladimir Putin's forces have faced massive condemnation with US President Joe Biden saying that he would call a trial against the Russian President. Meanwhile, Zelenksyy has stated that 'every Russian will know the truth'.

Meanwhile, Russia is facing severe backlash following the discovery of dead bodies in Bucha, Irpin and other towns near Kyiv, after Russian soldiers withdrew from a settlement on the outskirts of Kyiv. The incident has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from Russian authorities.

