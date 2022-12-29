Russia Warns US Of 'consequences' If Attempts Made To Remove Head Of State Putin

Russia's Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday warned the United States against its alleged attempts of trying to remove the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin by using its so-called 'decapitation strike' option.

Slamming the attack plot, "essentially a threat to Russia" as “reckless” and “delusional," Lavrov said that Moscow's adversaries, the United States, and its NATO allies, are seeking to defeat Russia by other means, failing to defend Ukraine from its invading troops on the battlefield.

Lavrov accused the US of attempting to "weaken and destroy" the Russian Federation during an interview with the state-affiliated Tass news agency.

Russia's foreign minister also launched a scathing attack on the Biden administration for "preventing the normalization of relations between the US and Russia."

He noted that instead, Washington has designated 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon to deliver a 'decapitation strike' against the Kremlin. The Russian official was referring to an anonymous statement made by an unnamed US military official who told Newsweek in September that a special operation “to kill Putin in the heart of the Kremlin” had been “front and center” among United States' options in response to Putin’s escalating nuclear rhetoric and war in Ukraine.

“If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans," Russia's foreign minister threatened, berating the tens of billions of dollars worth of military package to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Russian minister lambasted the US, saying that its own actions, the response of the collective West and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [who has allegedly been under their control] confirm "the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis."

Angry Lavrov maintained, that it is "objectively impossible" for Russian Federation and the US to maintain normal communication with the Biden administration. He accused the latter of declaring the infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia as its primary goal. In an anti-Russia rhetoric back in the month of August, US President Joe Biden had suggested a regime change in Russia, which the White House later labelled as a "misinterpretation".

'Russian army will decide the issue:' Lavrov

Lavrov's remarks came as Russia rejected Ukrainian president Zelesnkyy's peace proposal plan. “Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands … are well known to the enemy,” Lavrov asserted.

“All that is left is: Fulfill them for your own good, or the issue will be decided. The point is simple: [Fulfill] them for your own good. Otherwise, the Russian army will decide the issue," he warned.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened the United States, saying that it is pushing Moscow "closer to a dangerous line" to the point that it might unleash a broader direct confrontation. Putin accused the Western powers of using conflict in Ukraine to threaten Russia's own security.

"The use of Ukraine as an instrument of confrontation with our country poses a serious, very big threat to us," Putin said. Moscow's priority was "not confrontation, but security," he further stressed in a state television address.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov meanwhile propelled another threat about the use of deterrent forces should Washington continue its saber-rattling against the Russians. Ryabkov warned that "a very narrow margin that separates the US from becoming a party to the conflict, and it mustn't create an illusion for the rabid anti-Russian forces that everything will remain as it is if they cross it."

At the UN Security Council meeting, Russia and US exchanged heated words, as the latter asked Russia to "stop the loose talk" about launching the nukes.