Salman Rushdie's 'feisty Sense Of Humour Intact' As He Recovers After Attack, Says Family

Indian-born British-American novelist Salman Rushdie's “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact” as he remains in critical condition in a hospital following the stabbing attack on Sunday, said his son Zafar Rushdie. In a family statement shared on social media, Zafar said that his father is “pulling through” as he fights severe, life-changing injuries after the Mumbai-born journalist was stabbed in what US authorities described as a “targetted” and “preplanned” attack.

The 75-year-old renowned journalist was taken off the ventilator on Saturday and could talk after the stabbing incident at a literary event in New York state on Friday. His son Zafar said on August 14 that his family was “extremely relieved” that the best-selling author was taken off the ventilator and artificial oxygen on Saturday as the novelist was able to speak.

“Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment. We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words,” Salman Rushdie’s son said in a statement.

“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact. We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defence and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time,” he added.

Salman Rushdie's ‘road to recovery has begun’

Prior to his family’s update, the author's agent Andrew Wylie had declared that the 75-year-old’s “road to recovery had begun”. As per reports, he had said, “It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction”. Meanwhile, the suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar is accused of running onto the stage and stabbing Rushdie reportedly at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen.

After District Attorney Jason Schmidt said that Matar had purposely put himself in a position to attack the author, a judge ordered that the suspect should be held without bail. Schmidt termed the attack on Rushdie “targetted, unprovoked, pre-planned”.

Image: AP/RepublicWorld