Sandstorm In Utah Kills 7, Over 20 Vehicles Crushed In The Accident: Highway Patrol

Around 7 people lost their lives in a massive car crash accident in Utah, US on Sunday afternoon, July 25. In the incident, more than 20 vehicles collided in a row after the strong sandy winds gusted through the area and reduced the visibility, causing a huge collision on the highway.

Sandstorm in Utah kills 7 people

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a series of road accidents occurred on Sunday afternoon, at least 20 vehicles were involved in the accident after strong winds caused a dust storm in the small town of Kanosh.

"A sandstorm in Millard County [west side of Utah] led to 7 fatalities and various injured motorists in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon west of Kanosh. Several people have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition," the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The crash had happened in the small town of Konsh of Utah on the Interstate highway (Interstate-15), the Utah highway patrol said. The police team along with the ambulances were rushed to the site of the accident, just as they were informed about it. Responding to the issue, the Utah Governor took to Twitter to show his anguish over the tragic incident."We’re stunned and saddened by the horrific accidents in Millard County," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted. "We fervently pray for the loved ones of those who perished and for those fighting for their lives," Cox added.

The images of the crash aftermath are horrifying, as the visuals show shattered glasses and crashed cars and multiple tractor-trailers piled upon each other. Images of several damaged passenger vehicles littering the road, with debris scattered on the highway. At least one vehicle appears to have had its passenger doors ripped off.



The police said that several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. The police have also used ground and air ambulances to transport crash victims. The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said. The Interstate-15 highway remained partially shut down late Sunday because of the tragedy. The traffic was redirected around the crash site. Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometres) south of Salt Lake City, US.

Image: AP