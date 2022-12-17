‘Several Hundred’ UFO Reports Received By Pentagon’s New Tracking Office

A new Pentagon office has been set up to track reports on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and has received “several hundreds” of new reports, however, there has been no evidence so far on the alien life, the agency told reporters on Friday, reported Associated Press.

In July, an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up with the responsibility for tracking UFOs in the sky, underwater, and in space or finding potential objects that have the ability to move from one domain to the next. Even though military pilots have observed UFOs but have been reluctant to report them due to fear of stigma.

Pentagon sets new tracking office

There have been a total of 144 such incidents encountered, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors between 2004 and 2021, shared Office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2021, reported AP. When asked about the number of UFOs that have been encountered, Kirkpatrick said “several hundred.”

According to the officials, the Director of National Intelligence will provide an updated report with specific figures received since 2021 by the end of the year. The new office of the US Pentagon would examine the question of whether there’s extraterrestrial life and the security risk posed by so many encounters with UFOs by military installations or military aircraft. The intelligence officers will also look for any unauthorised system in their air space that would be deemed a threat to safety.

So far, “We have not seen anything, and we’re still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin,” said Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, reported AP.

Further, Moultrie added that the new office has been working on ways to improve its ability to identify unknown objects, such as by recalibrating sensors that may be focused just on known adversary aircraft or drone signatures.