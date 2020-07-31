Single Dad Adopts 13-year-old Boy After His Adoptive Parents Abandoned Him In A Hospital

Peter Mutabazi - a foster parent - adopted a 13-year-old boy who was abandoned by his parents. Peter legally adopted Tony Mutabazi as his son after learning about his traumatizing past. Tony had been in the foster care system since the age of 2, and at the age of 4, he was adopted by a couple in Oklahoma who later abandoned him. The details about his biological parents are still not known. Since then, Peter decided to be his 'dad' forever and the heartwarming tale of the father and son has only been an inspiration to many.

READ | Van Hollen: Trump election tweet shows he's losing

The Adoption

Tony's adoption was made official in a Charlotte courthouse in North Carolina on November 12, 2019. The precious moment of the father and son was captured by photographer Cole Trotter among Mutabazi's family and friends.

When Tony was 11, his adopted parents left him at a hospital and never returned, according to Mutabazi and foster care worker Jessica Ward who told an American chat show. On January 16, 2018, Muatbazi received a call from the foster care ward asking if he could take Tony for the weekend. Mutabazi has been a foster parent for three years and was originally supposed to have Tony to stay at his home for two days. But then he learned Tony's story and was emotionally moved and from then on he decided to be with him as his father.

READ | UN leaders to meet virtually; Trump might attend in person

The journey from a foster parent to 'Dad'

Peter Mutabazi grew up in Uganda and ran away from his abusive home at the age of 10. He found a parent figure who guided him through school. Later Mutabazi moved to the United States and became a citizen. He works with the nonprofit organization World Vision United States, which helps children living in vulnerable areas. So far Mutabazi has fostered 12 children who proudly called him dad.

Mutabazi wanted to do something for someone else just like his parent figure did for him when he was young, hence he decided to legally adopt Tony and do everything possible for him. The father-son duo are enjoying their journey together along with their pet and other foster children.

"It seems like just yesterday that he walked into my life. It’s amazing how far he’s come." Mutabazi wrote on his official Instagram account while sharing a picture of Tony and him.

READ | Why is there a coin shortage in the United States of America? Federal Reserve explains

The Father-son moments shared by Peter on his social media:

READ | Philadelphia jumps to early lead, ousts Sporting KC 3-1