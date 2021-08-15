'Sorry, No Big Girls For This Party': Influencer Refused Entry To Party For Her Body Size

Discriminating someone on the basis of caste, race or culture is a vile act in society but anyone who is being deprived of their basic rights because of their body size is an utterly inhuman act. A body-positive social media influencer recently became victim of a horrifying body-shaming incident.

Here is what happened:

The American influencer Fallon Melillo was requested to exit a party bus because according to their rules, 'big girls were not permitted onboard'. It all started during her spring break vacation. Fallon Melillo was documenting her trip to Miami with pals and posted the clip on TikTok after spending a few days partying and relaxing in the end of July.

The group had decided to go to a pool party at Hard Rock Hotel on July 31. According to the 27-year-old influencer, a party bus travel service was part of the event. However, Melillo claims she spotted a restriction on the bus service's Eventbrite booking website stating "no big girls for this party" while purchasing tickets.

Fallon, who has a large TikTok following, posted a video explaining why she was denied admission to a party bus. She stated that as part of the conditions, it was written, "Sorry no big girls for this party! The doorman is very strict on appearance. If you have had problems getting into exclusive clubs before then this is not for you. Please don't waste your time nor ours thinking that we can get you inside if you do not meet the qualifications."

Check this video:

She further stated that she attempted to board the bus but was refused at the entrance. Fallon and her pals were outraged by the company's stance and chose to call them out on social media. She also said that due to her plus-size issue, they were rejected at the entrance. Melillo mentioned that as she is bigger than any other usual girl, the company with determination did not allow them to board the party bus.

She went on to say that though the firm returned their money, she and her friends were really humiliated by the incident. Fallon has now asked her fans to stay away from any of the company's events. In the end, she had a message for the perfect skinny girls who they would permit on the party bus, stating that it is not worth supporting a company, and giving them money to encourage this ''ideal woman principal' is not appropriate.

(Image Credit: Instagram)