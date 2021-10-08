Last Updated:

US Navy's Nuclear Submarine Collides With 'unidentified Object' In South China Sea

Over a dozen sailors have been injured after a nuclear powered submarine stuck an unidentified object while being submerged underwater in the South China Sea

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
South China Sea

Image: US Navy 


Over a dozen sailors sustained injuries after a nuclear powered submarine stuck an unidentified object while being submerged underwater in the disputed South China Sea. According to BBC News, roughly 15 sailors received minor injuries, all of whom were treated on the submarine itself. In a statement later, the US Navy pacific command clarified that the collision took place on 2 October and that nobody onboard suffered life threatening injuries. 

Beijing has always been wary of American ships transiting through the South China Sea, which it claims to be its own under the nine dash line. The US, on the other hand, has repeatedly carried out ‘freedom of navigation’ operations to assert navigational rights as per international law. It is to mention that the 3.5 million square kilometres wide South China Sea is also a bone of contention  between Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines. 

READ | 'Biggest destroyer of peace': China lashes out after US warship sails near South China Sea

Meanwhile, the US Navy confirmed that it has initiated a probe to find out the specifics of the object that hit the submarine. It also reiterated that ‘safety of the crew’ remains its top priority. USS Connecticut (SSN-22) is a nuclear powered fast attack submarine and has been in operation since 1997. 

READ | Philippines Defense Secy declares non-recognition of China's new maritime law

The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed, the US Navy said in a statement

Australia warns against increasing competetion in SCS 

Earlier, Australia noted that a great power competition is intensifying, with territorial tensions in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and elsewhere becoming more challenging. "Visibly a pacific military capability is proceeding at an unprecedented rate," it added. China is the driving force behind it because it has the world's largest military, said the Australian High Commission. The globe is undergoing a modernisation effort. According to the Australian High Commission, strengthening Australia's nuclear capacity through nuclear submarines is part of Australia's contribution to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It strengthens Australia's strategic position and helps us to better control the destiny of our area. As per the commission, Australia made the decision in response to shifting strategic conditions.

READ | 'Day will come soon': China threatens US of Hawaii incursion for entering South China Sea

Image: US Navy 

READ | Territorial tensions becoming challenging in South China Sea: Australian High Commission
Tags: US submarine, Chinese incursions into Taiwans air defence zone, US Navy spokesperson
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND