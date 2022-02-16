Special Counsel Probe Reveals Hillary's Plan To Undermine US Democracy, Says Tulsi Gabbard

The former Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard stated on Tuesday that special counsel John Durham's probe into the beginnings of the Russia investigations revealed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as the mainstream media, conspired to undermine United States democracy, as per Fox News. Tulsi Gabbard has also accused Hillary Clinton of fueling the fire of the Cold War with Russia.

The remarks of Gabbard came after Special Counsel Durham discovered Clinton paid cyber-security specialists to infiltrate Trump's election campaign as well as White House computer servers. According to Durham, Clinton told the business to assist her to create a "narrative" and "inference" to support her false assertion that former US President Donald Trump conspired with Russia to beat her in the 2016 election, as per Sputnik.

Tulsi Gabbard talks about Durham Probe

Gabbard, who campaigned for the Democratic presidential candidacy in 2020, took to Twitter and said, "The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators in the mainstream media."

Furthermore, Durham was assigned by the FBI to investigate the 'Russiagate' allegations in 2019, however, his inquiries have focused attention on individuals who attempted to blame Trump, as per Sputnik. In addition to this, former US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe claims that then-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan was knowledgeable of Clinton's actions and informed departing President Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden about them.

Moreover, during an interview with Fox News on Monday, Gabbard was also reminded that Clinton had likewise attempted to slander her Democratic colleague.

Gabbard stated, "Hillary Clinton and the power elite in this country manufactured the 'Russian collusion' lie, actively undermining our democracy, and stoking the fires, moving us into this new Cold War with Russia," Sputnik reported. She went on to say that the harm they inflicted on the American people, on US democracy, as well as others across the world is enormous.

(Image: AP)