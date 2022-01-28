'Stop Antagonising Russia': Activists Protest Outside WH; Urge US To Act Now, Disband NATO

Amid escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border, anti-war activists rallied outside the White House on Thursday in a bid to demand the Biden administration to stop antagonising Russia, risking war between Moscow and Kyiv. According to Sputnik, the protesters chanted “no war on Russia” and “disband NATO”. They carried banners saying the same while tourists visiting Washington DC gathered around and joined the demonstration, which swelled to several dozen people.

It is pertinent to note here that tensions between the West and Russia are at their highest in years. With over 100,000 Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe. Western nations have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. But the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

Now, amid such rising tensions, the US’ most active antiwar groups, including Code Pink, the Black Alliance for Peace, and the Act Now to Stop War, and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition organised a rally outside the White House in Washington DC. They called for diplomatic negotiations, instead of escalating tensions in the region. They even demanded that the US pull all of their weapons from Ukraine in order to stop the war provocation. Moreover, they called for the abolishment and disbandment of NATO.

In front of the White House, local anti-war activists protest against war with Russia.



While the social spending bill is stalled, the United States government is spending over $700 billion on defense and military THIS YEAR alone. pic.twitter.com/cwV88Itw56 — NAKASEC #WeCantWait #Citizenship4All (@nakasec) January 27, 2022

Biden met EU leaders over Ukraine crisis

Amid the ongoing tensions, EU, NATO and the US leaders have been holding meetings to address the Ukraine crisis. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden stated that his virtual meeting with European leaders on the ongoing Ukraine crisis went very well and achieved “total unity” among them. Separately, the White House informed that during the video call, Biden and the EU leaders reiterated their continued concern about the Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders also underscored their shared desire for a “diplomatic resolution” to the current tensions. They reviewed recent engagements with Russia in multiple formats. Further, the leaders discussed their joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against the former Soviet country, Ukraine. They discussed preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia. The leaders also warned to reinforce security on NATO’s eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden and the European leaders committed to continued closed consultation with transatlantic allies and partners, including working with and through the EU, NATO and the OSCE.

