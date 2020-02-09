SuperLotto Plus Results And Winning Numbers - February 8th 2020

The last SuperLotto Plus draw happened on Wednesday, i.e. February 5, 2020. In the draw, no ticket with all the six numbers was sold. As no tickets with this combination were sold, the prize money for the next draw will get bigger. The prize amount on February 5, 2020, was $11 Million. This means that the estimated prize for the upcoming draw will grow to be of around $12 Million.

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for February 8, 2020 will be announced at around 7:57 PM PST. The sale of tickets ends a 7:45 PM PST. The SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for tonight will be displayed here shortly.

The numbers that were drawn in the last draw were 7, 12, 18, 37, 42. The prize on that ticket was worth $31,591. These numbers were of the ticket that was sold at the liquor store but it was missing the Mega number of 17. Had it been the case, the ticket would have been worth a whopping $11 Million. This was the fifth draw since the last time a ticket with all five numbers and the mega number too was sold. According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353. There was no Jackpot winner for the last draw but there were total 87,587 winning tickets that were sold.

Steps to play SuperLotto Plus

Playing SuperLotto is easy. Here are the steps that you need to follow to play.

Step 1: Find

Find a SuperLotto Plus play slip at one of more than 21,000 California Lottery retail locations. Using a Lottery play slip, which you can find at any Lottery retailer, pick 5 numbers between 1 and 47 and 1 Mega number between 1 and 27. You can also select Quick Pick®, or just ask the cashier for a SuperLotto Plus Quick Pick, and the random number generator will choose the numbers for you. To play the same numbers for consecutive draws, just mark Advance Play®. Advance Play allows you to play multiple draws with one purchase. You can play 2 to 8, 16, or 20 consecutive draws on one play slip by marking the Advance Playbox.

STEP 2:

Pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket. Your ticket is your receipt.

STEP 3:

Know the times. SuperLotto Plus draws take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at after the draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

STEP 4

Remember that SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win.

STEP 5

Use any of these ways to see if you’re a SuperLotto Plus winner:

Look on the Lottery website for winning numbers and prize amounts.

Download the Lottery mobile app to see winning numbers.

Scan your ticket using the Check-A-Ticket feature on the mobile app.

Use the Check-A-Ticket machine at a Lottery retail location.

