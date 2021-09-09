Taliban's Relationship With US, World Depends On Actions It Takes In Afghanistan: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wednesday, said that the trajectory of Washington’s relationship with the Taliban will depend entirely upon the insurgent group’s action and not just “what it says”. Speaking to reporters at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, the top official reiterated that the Taliban would have to “earn legitimacy and support” from the international community. Notably, Blinken’s remarks came after he conducted a ministerial meeting on the Afghanistan crisis attended by several European countries and Pakistan.

“The Taliban say it seeks international legitimacy and international support and that will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. And the trajectory of its relationship with us and with the rest of the world will depend on its actions,” Blinken said.

The top Biden statesman also said that the US remains committed to the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan. He further said that the White House was willing to work with the country’s future government if it stands by its promises including protection of women and minority rights. According to Associated Press, roughly 60,000 people have arrived in the US since 17 August from Afghanistan under Operation Allies Welcome.

Meanwhile, after seizing power in Afghanistan, the hardliners vowed that they would not impose ultra-austere rules on residents and form an inclusive government. However, on Monday, the Taliban announced the formation of its caretaker government consisting of Islamist hardliners.

Blinken to justify troop withdrawal

Blinken, will on 14 September, appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to testify about the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan. On 30 August, the Pentagon concluded its evacuation process, airlifting more than 1,30,000 people from the Taliban captured Afghanistan and ending a 20-year long war which Biden said was not the US' “national interest”. Notably, next week’s hearing will mark the first time that an administration official would justify the withdrawal and the “mess” caused thereafter before the Senate.

According to a report by The Hill, the Senate's public hearing is set to be on “examining the US withdrawal from Afghanistan''. As of now, only Blinken is summoned for the testimony, however, there are speculations of other officials also being called. It is also set to trigger a long grilling of the Biden administration on its hasty withdrawal from the Asian country and the uncertain future of hundreds of people who have been left stranded as the Taliban seized full control.

Image: AP